Body found in Mississippi River is missing LSU student Kori Gauthier, officials say

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

Kori Gauthier, a Louisiana State University freshman reported missing one week ago, was found dead.

LSU officials confirmed Wednesday night that a body recently found in the Mississippi rRiver is Gauthier.

“Since Kori was first reported missing, the LSU Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and volunteers have taken exhaustive measures to locate her and, in the process, to determine what led to her disappearance,” LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson said in a statement. “This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family.”

The 19-year-old was last seen alive April 7, heading to her dorm room on campus, McClatchy News previously reported.

Her car was found abandoned with the engine running on the I-10 Mississippi Bridge in Baton Rouge. The vehicle had been involved in an accident and was towed to a salvage yard, authorities said. Gauthier’s phone and wallet were still inside, but there was no sign of her.

Authorities have said that foul play is not suspected, McClatchy reported.

LSU police still maintain that, though they offered little new information surrounding her disappearance and death.

“Based on cell phone tracking, video footage and a timeline of the events related to this case – combined with other evidence we shared with Kori’s parents that we are not at liberty to disclose publicly out of respect for their privacy – we have concluded that there was no criminal activity or foul play involved.” Thompson said.

Spencer Gauthier, Kori’s uncle, posted a Facebook live video Wednesday, thanking volunteers and authorities who helped search for his niece and offered support to the family over the last seven days.

“It’s not the end result we were hoping for. But at least we have her body and can start the healing process,” he said.

“Life is worth living. In all honesty, life is worth living,” he added. “Never give up. As you guys can see, a nation of people came together for my niece.”

Gauthier’s body was spotted in the river by a tugboat crew member Tuesday, more than 50 miles to the south of Baton Rouge, The Advocate reported. An autopsy performed the following day confirmed the identity.

