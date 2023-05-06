Body found in Missouri River; Kansas City, Kansas police detectives investigating

Kansas City, Kansas, police detectives were investigating the discovery of a dead body in the Missouri River on Friday.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the area of the 7th Street Bridge for an emergency call, officer Jovanna Cheatum, of KCKPD, said in a statement. A fisherman reported that he thought someone was in the river, she said.

Arriving officers found a deceased male there, Cheatum said. Fire rescue assisted with the recovery of the body.

Further information was not immediately available from police.

Kansas City, Kansas police were asking that anyone with information regarding the investigation call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.