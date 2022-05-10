Body found in Mon County roadway ruled homicide, detectives seek information

May 10—The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation after finding a body along Round Bottom Road this weekend.

The victim has since been identified as Matthew D. Moore, 46, of Morgantown.

According to a press release from the department, deputies responded to the area of Round Bottom Road after a report of a body in the roadway at 6:26 a.m. May 7.

Once on scene, deputies located a deceased male lying in the road. Detectives were then called to the scene and are currently investigating, the release said.

Moore's body was transported to the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner's office where the cause of death was determined to be a homicide. The sheriff's office said they are not releasing any further information about the cause of death or otherwise at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the Detective Division at 304-291-7218.

