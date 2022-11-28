Body found in Monongahela River identified

A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23.

McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is no indication if the situation is considered to be suspicious or not.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner did not give an address for Aiello, nor a cause of death.

