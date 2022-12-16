Body found with multiple gunshot wounds on sidewalk in East St. Louis

Police found the lifeless body of a 31-year-old man on an East St. Louis sidewalk Wednesday.

He had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Walid Loukili of the 1700 block of Bond Ave. in East St. Louis. His was pronounced dead at 40th Street and Lincoln Avenue at about 7:50 a.m., Dye said.

The homicide is being jointly investigated by Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police investigators.

Police release no additional details.