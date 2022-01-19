Body found after multiple reports about gunfire in Irmo neighborhood, police say

A 21-year-old man is dead and a search is underway for his killer.

At about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the man’s body was discovered by officers who were responding to multiple 911 calls about shots fired, the Irmo Police Department said.

The man died after being shot multiple times at a cul-de-sac near the 100 Block of Maidstone Circle, according to police. That’s in the New Friarsgate subdivision, about a mile from the junction of Interstate 26 and Broad River Road.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are being assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 803-785-2521, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

