Body found near 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach ‘in an advanced state of decay,’ police say

Virginia Beach police say landscapers found a decayed body near a 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of Baker Road, and the condition of the body has prompted an investigation.

According to Virginia Beach police spokesperson Jude Brenya, officers were called to the scene off Northampton Boulevard at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The body is in an “advanced state of decay,” he said, so an identity or cause of death has not been determined.

Brenya said the investigation is still ongoing, and detectives and forensic investigators are working to find out what may have led to the body being there.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com