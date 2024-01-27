Body found near Atlanta park prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body that was found near a northwest Atlanta park.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News just after 5:40 a.m., officers recieved reports of a person down near Collier Park in northwest Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Authorities confirmed that a body was located near the park
Channel 2 Action News cameras saw a large area of the park taped off with crime scene markers and several cop cars in the area.
TRENDING STORIES:
4 towing companies sue judges, say lots are overflowing with abandoned cars because of them
Man shot during large gathering at Airbnb, Atlanta police say
These are 5 of the oldest restaurants still in operation here in Georgia
Police have not provided any additional information regarding the investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: