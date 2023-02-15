Body found near Atlanta shopping center dumpster, police say

Atlanta Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found near a dumpster.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday at 7:55 a.m. officers received reports of a person down in the area of a shopping center on Carmia Drive in south Atlanta.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim near a dumpster. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unclear how the body ended up in that location.

Homicide Unit detectives are continuing the investigation.

