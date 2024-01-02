Body found near Calumet River on South Side: CPD
A body was found on the Calumet River bank on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.
A sloppy but suspenseful come-from-behind victory over Alabama was Michigan’s defiant response to a season full of skeptics and questions. Now the Wolverines will have the chance to play for the national championship.
How we remember the Dolphins' season will be determined on Sunday night.
The Rams cut Brett Maher after just seven games earlier this season.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Franco was reportedly detained after meeting with prosecutors in Santo Domingo.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Wall Street economists and market strategists entered 2023 expecting a recession and predicting unusually weak returns for stocks.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West