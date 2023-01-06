Body found near Casitas Springs may be missing man

Casitas Springs resident Craig Clark, 69, was last seen Dec. 9, authorities say.

The search for a Casitas Springs man who was last seen on Dec. 9 has been suspended as authorities await positive identification of remains found in the area Tuesday.

Craig William Clark, 69, had been reported missing to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 14 after family members had not heard from him in several days. The sheriff's investigation found he had last been seen getting off a Gold Coast Transit District bus on Dec. 9 near his home in the 9000 block of North Ventura Avenue in the unincorporated Casitas Springs community.

The ongoing search for Clark had brought sheriff's helicopters, detectives and search-and-rescue teams to hillsides in the area.

On Tuesday, human remains were found in the Ventura River bottom as detectives and search-and-rescue teams were out looking for Clark, said sheriff's Detective Robert DeLaCerda with the major crimes unit.

The missing person case remained open as of midday Friday, DeLaCerda said, but the active search was suspended after the body was found.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office is identifying the remains.

An update on the case was expected to be released later Friday, DeLaCerda said.

