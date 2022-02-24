Body found near Galleria identified as Boswell-area man missing since October

Feb. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Human remains found on Monday in Richland Township have been confirmed as those of a Boswell-area man who had been reported missing in October 2021.

A wallet and dental records enabled investigators to identify David Simon, 80, said Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.

No foul play was suspected in the death.

Simon's skeletal remains were discovered in a densely wooded area approximately 125 yards from Oakridge Drive, said Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan. A local resident found Simon's body while collecting cans and bottles.

The passage of time complicated the effort to identify the remains, Neugebauer said, but investigators found several crucial clues at the scene.

The Somerset County man was still carrying his wallet and a wristwatch. A backpack was also found nearby and it's believed that Simon was carrying it when he died approximately a year ago, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.

The coroner said that Simon's family had not seen him since April 2021, but that he had a habit of roaming and often going "missing" for months. Still, authorities had to confirm the body was in fact Simon's — and, if so, how he died, Lees said.

Lees said that records of a man-made piece of dental work matched Simon's, enabling officials to verify his identity.

He said an autopsy was done and CT scans and an X-ray were used, enabling investigators to rule out signs of a violent struggle, stab wounds or a gunshot. Simon's clothing was also examined.

"When you arrive (on scene), you really have only one opportunity to do this right," said Lees, noting that the death was treated as suspicious until the investigation's results proved it otherwise. "In cases like this, you have to expect the worst and go backward from there."

Neugebauer credited Richland Township police for preserving and documenting an "expansive" death investigation scene, adding that it involved identifying, tagging, collecting and mapping a broad list of evidence.

Story continues

Lees said Simon's family was notified on Tuesday that Simon's death was confirmed.

It's a tragic situation for the family, but Neugebauer said he's hopeful that they'll be able to find some comfort in knowing their loved one was found and that there is no indication he was harmed by anyone the day he died.

"As a son, as a father and as a family member, I cannot imagine the agony of having a missing person for such a long time," he said. "Hopefully, they can find some closure."