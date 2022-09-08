Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, a passerby said they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road.
The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the person’s death.
