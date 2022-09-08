Body found near Green River in Kent

KIRO 7 News Staff

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passerby said they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road.

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the person’s death.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Recommended Stories