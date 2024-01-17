Body found near harbour in Great Yarmouth

A man's body has been found near a harbour, police said.

The body, thought to be of a man aged in his 40s, was discovered on South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth at about 07:30 GMT.

Emergency services including police, fire, ambulance and coastguard attended. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Norfolk Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

