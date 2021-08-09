Body found near high school football stadium in Richland County, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a body was found near a high school football stadium in Richland County, the sheriff’s department said Monday.

At about 9:45 a.m., Richland County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a call that a dead man was discovered near Blythewood High School stadium. That’s in the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard, near Blythewood High School and the junction of Blythewood Road and Interstate 77.

The body was near bushes by the road outside of the football stadium, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department could not say if foul play is involved, but the death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.