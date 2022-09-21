Body found near Levisa River

Sep. 21—GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities in Buchanan County have found a body near the Levisa River

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators responded Wednesday at approximately 7:30 a.m. to a deceased person found on the bank of the Levisa River, according to a press release from Sheriff John McClanahan.

The body was discovered in the area of Six- and Twenty-Mile Branch, just west of the town of Grundy. McClanahan said the body of a deceased male was found.

At this time, there are no signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting in the investigation.

McClanahan said the victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld until notification to his next of kin.

