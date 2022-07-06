After body is found near Lexington County road, coroner calls it a homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found near a West Columbia road over the weekend, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Michael Lawrence Crolley was found dead Sunday, near the 2600 block of U.S. 1/Augusta Road, Coroner Margaret Fisher said Tuesday in a news release. That’s next to Exit 111 on Interstate 26.

The 62-year-old West Columbia resident died at the scene after suffering multiple blunt force injuries, according to Fisher.

Officers were responding to reports of an injured person at about 5 p.m. when they discovered Crolley’s body, the West Columbia Police Department said.

Information about how Crolley wound up near I-26 was not available.

No arrests have been reported and there is no word on a motive for Crolley’s death.

In addition to police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information about Crolley, or his death, is asked to call police at 803-794-0721, or submit a tip with CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Crolley was a registered sex offender in South Carolina, and was facing pending charges for separate crimes in Lexington County at the time of his death, records show.

Crolley is listed on the sex offender registry for criminal sexual conduct convictions in 1980 and 1999, in addition to a 2009 arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

He was facing a pending charge from a Jan. 1 drug arrest for distribution of meth, and was released on a $5,000 bond, Lexington County court records show. Crolley was also facing five pending charges for recent arrests on traffic violations, according to court records.

In addition to the sex crimes, Crolley pleaded guilty to a third-degree assault and battery charge in 2012, as well as a check fraud charge in 2009, court records show.