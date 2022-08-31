Body found near Mt. Juliet Elementary

Aug. 30—A body was found in Davidson County by the Wilson County line within two miles of Mt. Juliet Elementary School last week. On Monday, the man was positively identified by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Dominique Howard, 37, of Madison, was confirmed as the deceased man found on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. Howard was discovered lying at the bottom of a hill off Brookside Woods Boulevard, a side street off of Tulip Grove Road and just minutes from West Division Street.

Metro homicide detectives are requesting information from anyone with knowledge Howard's demise as they investigate what is being called an "apparent suspicious death."

According to a press release from the department's public affairs office, a woman walking her dog discovered the body. The victim was reportedly "partially covered by a blanket."

Information released indicated that the victim was wearing light-colored shorts when he was found. He was not wearing a shirt, but evidence obtained at the scene indicated that the man sustained head trauma.

The cause of death determination is pending a review by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.