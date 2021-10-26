Body found near Pembroke

Oct. 26—LUMBERTON — A body has been discovered during a missing person search operation near Pembroke, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins released a statement at 1:36 p.m. Monday confirming the location of a body.

"Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Detectives, Deputies and SBI Agents are on the scene of a body discovered during a missing person search operation off of Tom M Road near NC 710 between Rowland and Pembroke," the statement reads.

The Sheriff's Office said the body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh for identification and to determine the cause of death.

The Sheriff's Office stated earlier on Monday that neither the race nor gender of the body has been determined.

The Sheriff's Office and other agencies including North Carolina Search and Rescue teams from State Emergency Management have been searching the Rowland area in recent days for 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence of St. Pauls, who was last seen Sept. 26. She was reported missing Oct. 12 by a family member.

Investigators stated on Monday they have obtained sources of DNA of Jessica Lawrence for comparison. Investigators have also spoken with family members about obtaining Lawrence's dental records.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office Investigators, Robeson County Search & Rescue Team, North Carolina SBI Agents, a state cadaver dog, Robeson County Emergency Management and Robeson County EMS assisted with today's operation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.

Stay with Robesonian.com as this story develops.