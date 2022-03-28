Body found near PNC Bank investigated in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials were called Monday morning after a report of a body found near a PNC Bank branch on South U.S. 1.

Investigators said a branch manager notified authorities regarding the dead body of a man found near a bank ATM at a PNC Bank in the 7500 block of South U.S. 1.

The address is on the east side of U.S. 1 just north of Prima Vista Boulevard in the Prima Vista Crossing plaza.

More: SLCSO: Deputy saves own life after being stabbed near Indian River Drive; Palm Bay woman arrested

The parking lot was empty about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

A sign on the door indicated the facility was closed temporarily because of an emergency.

PNC Bank closed March 28, 2022, after a report of a body

The Sheriff’s Office stated the bank is closed pending an investigation.

No other information was available Monday.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Body found near PNC Bank in St. Lucie County