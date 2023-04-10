Body found near railroad tracks southeast of Colorado Springs, Fountain police say

Apr. 9—A deceased person was found Sunday near railroad tracks southeast of Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Fountain Police Department.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway employee found an unresponsive person in the area of Alegre Circle and Highway 85/87 and called authorities at about 8:30 a.m., police said. The railway worker said the person was lying close to railroad tracks and appeared to be unconscious.

First responders with the Fountain Fire Department responded to the call, pronounced the person dead at the scene, and called the Fountain police. Officials did not release the person's gender or speculate on a cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Cristani at bcristiani@fountainpd.com. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP [7867] or www.crimestop.net.