Body found near railroad tracks identified as 43-year-old Hardeeville man, coroner says

A body found near railroad tracks in Hardeeville was identified as a local man, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning.

Jason Brown, 43, of Hardeeville, was found near the tracks about a mile south of where the tracks intersect with Main Street early Saturday morning, said Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken. Investigators believe the man was struck and killed by a southbound CSX freight train, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

The train was not carrying passengers at the time, Aiken said. No other injuries were reported.

Brown’s time of death is thought to be about 3 a.m. Saturday. His family told investigators they had not seen him in the days prior but didn’t consider him missing, Aiken said.

With the help of family, the coroner’s office identified Brown’s body through tattoos and a bracelet on his wrist.

Aiken would not say whether Brown’s death is believed to be accidental. The coroner’s office has subpoenaed CSX Transportation for video footage and witness statements that could reveal additional details, she added.

Information about a memorial service for Brown will be announced in the coming weeks, Aiken said.

The incident is under investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.