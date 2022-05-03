Body found near Red Springs identified as missing man

May 3—LUMBERTON — The body found in the backyard of a residence near Red Springs last week has been identified as a Lumberton man who had been missing since 2016.

The body located April 25 has been identified by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as Billy Gene Hammonds, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

A recent interview with "a credible witness" led Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators and Cold Case Investigators to the area in the 300 block of Lewis McNeill Road where Hammonds' body was located, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office and Robeson County Public Works in the search. The body was sent to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine the cause of death.

The Robeson County District Attorney's Office was also notified of the findings and is assisting with the investigation.

"I can only imagine the pain the family and friends must feel but I hope that this does bring some sort of closure to them. At least now the family can give Mr. Hammonds a proper final resting place," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement.

Robeson County sheriff's deputies responded to a missing person report on Mckinnon Rollin Road near Lumberton on Dec. 9, 2016. Hammonds' sister reported that her brother had been missing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

His sister told a deputy that she had last spoken to Hammonds by phone at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2016, according to the Sheriff's Office. The deputy was told Hammonds was in the area of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton. Hammonds may have left the area in a vehicle with four African American males, according to the initial report.

In 2018, the investigation led law enforcement to search Lewis McNeill Road, which did not lead to the discovery of the body, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Since the initial investigation, Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene and Cold Case Divisions have conducted dozens of interviews and searches throughout county. Investigators recently traveled to other states to obtain information about the case," according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The Criminal Investigation Division and Cold Case Team have done a great job but the investigation is far from over. We must now follow up on multiple leads and revisit information and facts provided in 2016 when he was reported missing," Wilkins said.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information regarding the murder of Hammonds is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.