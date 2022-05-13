Body found near Rock Hill identified as missing York SC teen, sheriff and coroner say

A body found Sunday near Rock Hill has been identified as a South Carolina teen reported missing last month, law enforcement officials said.

The person was identified through dental records as William Erschen, 19, of York, according to a written statement from York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

The cause and manner of death remains under investigation as an autopsy and toxicology testing is done, Gast said.

Erschen’s body was found May 8 in woods behind homes on Hathaway Drive between Interstate 77 and U.S. 21, officials said.

Teen reported missing in April

York County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Carson Neely confirmed to The Herald in a statement that Erschen was reported missing to deputies in late April.

On April 25, sheriff’s deputies posted on their public Facebook page that Erschen was reported missing. In the post, deputies said Erschen was last seen in Rock Hill on April 24.

Deputies asked for the public’s help in finding Erschen. The Facebook post was shared more than 1,200 times. The sheriff’s department investigation continues.

No other information about the investigation has been released.

