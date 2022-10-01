Body found near Route 55 is missing Cape May Court House man

VINELAND - The body of a man who'd gone missing after getting out of a car on Route 55 was found near where he was last seen.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, state police spokeswoman Brandi Slota said Friday.

She said Osmundsen's body was located Thursday along Route 55 in Vineland — two days after he was reported missing by family.Roy suffered from dementia and was last seen at approximately 9:51 p.m Tuesday after left the vehicle in which he had been riding southbound near mile post 35 in Vineland, according to state police.

Slota said state police at the Port Norris station recovered the man's body and are investigating the cause and circumstances of his death.

Carol Comegno reports news and loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 856-486-2473 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Missing Cape May Court House NJ man found dead near Route 55