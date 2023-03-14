Body found near Taylor Dock identified, ruled a homicide

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The man who was found dead offshore near Taylor Dock on Sunday has been identified, and his death is being ruled a homicide.

Henry King, 48, died by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Bellingham Herald has not heard back from the Bellingham Police Department regarding any possible suspects involved in the shooting or whether there is cause for public concern.

Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy previously told The Herald the crime scene indicated signs of violence.

The Bellingham Fire Department responded to a report at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday of a possible body in the water in the cove near the boardwalk with the statue on a rock. The fire department found the body and helped police bring it ashore, according to Murphy.

The over-water walkway from the dock, between the gazebo and Woods Coffee, was closed at about 11 a.m. as police investigated the death, according to the department’s social media.

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious possibly related to the homicide is asked to contact Bellingham Police by calling 360-778-8611 or online at cob.org/tips.