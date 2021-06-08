Missing 10-year-old body’s found on beach in double drowning at Gulf, Texas cops say

A 10-year-old boy missing in the Gulf of Mexico was found dead late Monday, Texas officials said.

The boy’s body was found at a beach in Matagorda County, where he was swimming Sunday before he went missing, KHOU and KPRC reported. Family members said the boy’s name is Nicholas Arriaga.

He was swimming Sunday with 30-year-old Rudy Gomez, who was found dead Sunday, according to the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office. Gomez is the fiancé of the boy’s mother, KTRK reported.

The sheriff’s office learned around 6:50 p.m. Sunday that the man and boy “were taken out by the surf” while swimming, according to a news release.

Two boat crews and a helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard began searching for the two, and the man was discovered at 8 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

Gomez was pulled to shore by a sheriff deputy. Gomez was pronounced dead on the beach, the sheriff’s office said.

Crews continued to search for the boy until he was discovered Monday night. Officials with the Coast Guard, sheriff’s office, Texas Search and Rescue and Texas EquuSearch were involved in the search.

A 19-year-old woman, Kaila Whitten, said she tried to save Nicholas when he was struggling in the water. She grabbed the boy’s hand, but a wave pulled him away from her, according to KTRK.

“I feel deeply for (the family), especially the little boy,” Whitten wrote on Facebook. “I cant seem to get his face out of my head.”

Game Warden Capt. Brandi Reeder told the Victoria Advocate high winds and rain led to “pretty rough” conditions in the Gulf.

Matagorda Fire and Rescue cautioned Sunday night against swimming or wading in the beach because of strong rip currents.

Dad drowns in lake trying to save kids who couldn’t get to shore, Minnesota cops say

Siblings, ages 2 and 4, drown in family pool deemed not safe for swimming, Ohio cops say

8-year-old Missouri boy drowns while visiting Texas beach with family, officials say