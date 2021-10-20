A body was found near train tracks in Fort Lauderdale. Cops call the death ‘suspicious’

The body of a man was found Wednesday morning by Fort Lauderdale officers at Northeast Progresso Drive and Fourth Avenue, police said.

Reports of a train collision brought officers there, but a Fort Lauderdale police spokesman says investigators consider “the circumstances surrounding this death are suspicious” and homicide detectives are on the scene.

This report will be updated.

Parkland families reach $25 million settlement with Broward district over school shooting

One teen arrested after copycat threats of gun violence at several Broward schools

‘Is anyone home?’ Department says a man posed as Broward deputy and burglarized home