Body found near Windsor Lake

A man was found dead near Windsor Lake on Friday afternoon, police announced Saturday afternoon.

The Windsor Police Department said in a news release that they received a report at 4:07 p.m. Friday about a deceased male in a canal near the 32000 block of Colorado Highway 257/Seventh Street. That is near the north side of the lake.

Windsor police are investigating, but their news release said foul play was not suspected.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6400.

Identification information will be released by the Weld County coroner, the news release said.

