Body found near wooded area in Mount Airy, police investigate

Nov. 8—The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after police say a body was found near a wooded area Saturday in Mount Airy.

Carroll deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the 2200 bock of Flag Marsh Road at about 10 a.m., according to a news release. The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was found on the property of an unoccupied residence, police say.

The death is considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing, the release reads. Police reportedly conducted an "extensive" search for evidence in the area, but did not specify whether anything was found.

No further details were immediately available.

