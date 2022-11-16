Body found in nightclub parking lot, Richland County deputies say

A man was killed in a shooting outside of a nightclub in Columbia early Wednesday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Club Rose Gold, which is at 2219 Broad River Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s next to Exit 65 on Interstate 20.

Deputies found an unresponsive man in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot multiple times, according to the release.

The man died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.