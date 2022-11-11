Body found in Northside park

A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m.

Investigators said the man had been shot.

It’s not clear when the man was shot, or by whom.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

