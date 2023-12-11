Body found at northwest Atlanta storage unit, police say
Atlanta police said a man was found dead inside a storage facility on 14th Street Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the man’s body was found at an address matching the Space Shop Self Storage. He was confirmed dead by Grady Hospital first responders.
Police have not released a cause of death or the victim’s identity.
Investigators are still on the scene gathering information.
We’re working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.