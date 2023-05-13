Body found in Norwich identified as slain New York man

May 12—NORWICH — Police on Friday identified the man whose body was discovered on Sunday in Mohegan Park as a Brooklyn, N.Y. man missing since Jan. 27 and presumed murdered by his brother.

Martin Wright, 44, had been missing from his Brooklyn, N.Y. home since Jan. 27.

Martin's brother, 45-year-old McMillian Wright, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged on April 20 in New York City with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, falsifying business records, concealment of a human corpse and possessing a forged instrument in connection with his brother's death.

Police in New York City said they started investigating Martin Wright's disappearance on Feb. 7 after a woman came forward with information indicating foul play in his disappearance. New York City Police, in an emailed statement, said the killing appears to have occurred on Jan. 28 at McMillian Wright's home at 773A Monroe St. in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Police said investigation revealed Martin Wright had sustained "trauma to the head" and his body was taken to another location. Police in Norwich said it appeared Martin Wright had been shot.

Craig Smith, 43, of 12 Pennsylvania Ave. in Brooklyn, N.Y., is also charged with concealing a human corpse and evidence tampering for his role in disposing of Martin Wright's remains.

Martin Wright's body was discovered in a shallow grave on May 7 by a person walking along a path in Mohegan Park in Norwich. Police have said that evidence at the scene led investigators to conclude that Martin's killing had not occurred at the park. Norwich police detectives had worked for several days with detectives in New York City who had been searching for Martin's body.

Norwich police said they released Martin Wright's identity only after he had been positively identified.

New York City police said their investigation is ongoing.

