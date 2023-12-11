Body found off Ballast Point identified as missing Tampa woman, 72

Divers for Tampa police recovered the body of a missing 72-year-old woman in the waters off Ballast Point Sunday morning.

The body of Miriam Nordlinger was found by the Tampa Police Marine Patrol after she had been missing since Friday night. A purple alert was issued for Nordlinger early Sunday morning after she left home and did not return, police said.

A purple alert is issued to ask the public for assistance in finding a missing adult suffering from a mental or cognitive disability, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to the purple alert from Sunday, Nordlinger was believed to suffer from depression. She was last seen about 11 p.m. Friday night at a home on the 1500 block of S Arawana Ave. in Tampa.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police do not believe foul play was involved. Nordlinger’s cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office in Hillsborough County.

“The thoughts of the entire department are with the Nordlinger family at this time,” Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a media release. “This is not the outcome we had hoped for. We appreciate the concern of the community and media who helped bring awareness to the search and ask that you continue to keep the family in your thoughts as well.”

Tampa police said that if you, or someone you know needs mental health assistance, to call 911, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211, or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. For more information, visit tampa.gov/police/mentalhealth.