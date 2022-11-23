Body found off Murchison Road in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police are investigating a body found Wednesday morning in a field near the 5300 block of Murchison Road, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release.

Officers and medics responded at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and found a dead Black male at the scene, authorities said.

“The decedent’s identity is being withheld until family is identified and notified,” the news release stated. “The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death remain under investigation by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit.”

More:Fort Bragg authorities investigate body found on post

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted anonymously online or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

. Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville Police investigate body found on field