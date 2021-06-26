Body found in Ohio River ID'd as South Side man who went missing 5 months ago

Jun. 26—A body found in the Ohio River earlier this week was identified Friday as a man who went missing in Pittsburgh's South Side in January.

William Casale, 62, was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m. Monday in Kilbuck, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office reports. His body was pulled from the water at the 300 block of East Beaver Street near the Kilbuck Township Fish and Boat Commission Boat Ramp just south of Route 65.

The medical examiner did not release a cause nor manner of death as of late Friday.

Casale had gone missing in early January, prompting his family and police to ask the public for help finding him, Trib news partner WPXI-TV reported Jan. 7.

The 5-foot-3-man, who weighted about 130 pounds and sported a white beard, was last been seen wearing hospital scrubs and a hooded sweatshirt outside a South Side behavioral health center. His family and friends worried about him not having his medication and getting lost and confused in the cold.

Detectives from Pittsburgh police's Special Victims Unit initially investigated Casale's disappearance.

Allegheny County Police now have taken control of the death investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@triblive.com or via Twitter .