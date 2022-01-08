🌱 Body Found on Old Oxford Road + Labor Market Concerns

Happy National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Durham!

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death on Old Oxford Road in north Durham after deputies and EMS responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway. Anyone who was on the road on Saturday morning between 8:00am and noon is being asked to contact the sheriff's office to help them determine what happened. (WRAL) The current surge of COVID-19 cases, mostly including omicron cases is putting strain on hospitals and could last several more weeks according to NCSU experts. Dr. Julie Swann leads a team of researchers and has advised the CDC during the pandemic. Hospitalizations are likely to reach record levels across North Carolina which is causing concern due to the staffing levels in hospitals compared to the previous surges. (CBS17) Doctors are urging parents to vaccinate children age 5-17 as pediatric COVID-19 cases are experiencing a sharp rise. (abc11) Triangle housing prices have been rising for some time now, and now economists are looking into the impact that increase will have on the labor market. With options sparse, access to talent will become scarce, especially with many tech competitors making homes in the Triangle. Brian Leary, a COO at Highwoods Properties says that at least 10,000 market rate housing options within downtown areas could help keep market competitiveness up. (WRAL TechWire) North Carolina based Mako Medical is gearing up as demand for testing is surging. Mako is one of the biggest COVID-19 testing partners in North Carolina, and is testing thousands of samples a week. Staff for Mako are working around the clock to keep up with demand. (CBS17) Robin Walker was inside her Durham home on Monday morning when winds blew a massive tree onto her home. During the crash, the tree hit walker across her left side, leaving her with scratches but able to crawl to safety. After CBS17 aired her story, Michael's Tree Service contacted the newsroom to remove the tree free of charge. While they worked to remove the tree, Da'Joneses Tree Removal Service, LLC, also showed up and offered to help. Walker still needs help rebuilding her home, but with the tree gone she has a place to start. (CBS17)

Rooftop Yoga at The Durham Hotel (10:00am-11:00am)

Durham Really Really Free Market at Lyon Park (2:00pm-4:00pm)

Comedy Night Under the Big Top at Durty Bull (4:00pm)

Tell Me Something Good: Tribute to Chaka Khan at Hayti Heritage Center(6:00pm-7:30pm)

Karaoke Night at Justin's Restaurant (7:00pm-12:00am)

This National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day , there's no better way to appreciate those who protect and serve than to reach out to your leaders and let them know you support pay raises for police officers and firefighters.

Boxyard RTP is hosting a Job Fair today from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

APS of Durham is hosting an Out & About event at Unleashed where you can meet adoptable dogs an cats from 12:00pm-3:00pm.

