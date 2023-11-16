Body found on Orange County freeway onramp

Police are investigating after a body was found on a Buena Park freeway.

On Sunday, authorities responded to reports of a body found on a dirt embankment near the Knott Avenue onramp onto the eastbound 91 Freeway lanes.

The body was later identified as Victor Fregozo-Alcaraz, 45, a La Habra resident, according to California Highway Patrol.

The nature of the victim’s fatal injuries was not released and no suspect was located at the scene.

The man was found near a busy onramp area just over a mile away from Knott’s Berry Farm theme park.

Details are limited as the case remains under investigation by homicide detectives.

Anyone with information can call CHP’s Major Crimes Unit at 657-391-4017 or Investigator Joaquin Gill at 714-240-3754.

