Body found outside Columbia apartment building, Richland County deputies say

One man was killed over the weekend in a shooting near an apartment building, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they responded to a shooting at 8100 Garners Ferry Road. That’s near Trotter Road in Columbia, about 3 miles from Lower Richland High School.

When they arrived, deputies found a body on the ground of a breezeway of an apartment building, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The man had been shot and died at the scene, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting. Information was not available about if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This was the second fatal shooting in Richland County in seven hours.

At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies said a man who had been shot near the intersection of Longwood Drive and Shop Road died at the scene.

The sheriff’s department has not reported any arrests in that shooting, and said it continues to investigate the homicide.

Both of the deadly shootings happened shortly after 14 people were injured when gunfire broke out at the Columbiana Centre shopping mall, which is near the Richland County line. Nine people were shot and five others were hurt while people rushed toward exits, according to the Columbia Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.