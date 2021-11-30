Body found outside home in Lexington County subdivision, police say

An investigation is underway in Lexington County after a body was found outside of a home early Tuesday morning, according to the Cayce Police Department.

At about 7:15 a.m., police were called about the body, spokeswoman Ashley Hunter said in a news release.

The body was discovered outside of a home in the Hunters Mill subdivision, according to the release. That’s near Emanuel Church Road in between Old Barnwell and Platts Springs roads.

Information on a cause of death, or if foul play was involved, was not available.

“At this time, we have there is no indication or cause to believe that there is any threat or danger to the community,” Hunter said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the person whose body was discovered after notifying the next of kin.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.