Body found overnight outside Columbia residence, SC sheriff’s department says

A man was killed overnight and an investigation is underway, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The shooting happened late Monday night, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

At about 11 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 300 block of Creek Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Interstate 26 and Broad River Road.

Responding deputies found the body of an unresponsive 27-year-old man outside, the sheriff’s department said. The man had been shot multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.

The man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.