Body found in Owls Head wetlands by police

Apr. 29—Police found a body in wetlands off Route 73 in Owls Head, near the area where a Rockland man is believed to have gone missing two weeks ago.

The identity of the individual found on Thursday at about 3 p.m. is not being released until the Maine Medical Examiner's Office conducts an autopsy, according to Rockland Police Chief Chris Young.

Police had been searching the area where the body was found since Tyler Gricus, 33, of Rockland was reported missing more than two weeks ago. Based on cell phone data, police believe he was in the Rt. 73 area, between Main Street in Rockland and Westbrook Street in South Thomaston, when he went missing.

Gricus was reported missing by family members on April 12. He had been living on a boat in Rockland Harbor when he went missing. Police did not suspect foul play in regards to his disappearance.

Members of the Maine State Police Dive Team searched the waters around Gricus' boat last week. Maine Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard also conducted on-water and aerial searches of Rockland Harbor, but did not find any trace of Gricus.

Young said he believed an autopsy would be conducted on Friday.