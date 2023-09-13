Body found in Payne County as authorities search for missing Stillwater man

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for a missing 21-year-old has led to a man’s arrest for murder.

In an area with dirt roads and overgrown grass, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they made a discovery in Glencoe after more than a week long search for Samuel Cade Crawford.

For days, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, and Stillwater Police Department searched for the 21-year-old. They said Crawford was last seen 11 miles away from Glencoe on August 29, at Bill’s Corner store in Morrison.

Man charged with murder after body, missing man’s truck found at chop shop

On September 4, investigators reached out to the OSBI for help.

Four days later, the investigation took a turn.

“On September 8th, they deployed a helicopter to scan a large area in Payne County,” said Hunter McKee, spokesperson for the OSBI.

State agents said that’s when they found an alleged chop shop, somewhere near VFW Rd. and Prairie Rd. in Glencoe, allegedly operated by 21-year-old Christopher Michael Somers.

Mugshot of Christopher Somers

“During that search they discovered parts of Crawford’s vehicle,” said McKee. “When they noticed parts of his vehicle, they executed a search warrant, and when they were searching that area they found a deceased male.”

Man charged for 2021 disappearances, deaths of three Tulsa Co. people

The OSBI has not officially said if the man found is Crawford. Agents are waiting on the State Medical Examiner to identify the body.

“Crawford is technically still missing right now. We’re still searching,” said McKee.

Meanwhile, Somers was booked into the Payne County jail on several complaints, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, stealing a vehicle, hiding stolen property, and operating a chop shop.

Stephens County mother pleads guilty to child abuse after 3-year-old’s 2022 death

Investigators are also still working to discover the connection between the two men.

“We are looking into not only the motive but the relationship between Somers and Crawford,” said McKee.

News 4 reached out to several of Crawford’s family members and friends. We did not hear back.

The OSBI said agents are still seeking tips related to this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.