Body found in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood

A body was found in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1700 block of Watson Street at around 4:30 p.m.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police Sgt. confirms a body was found around 4:30 of Watson St in the Bluff. Detectives are on scene investigating the incident. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/tFqR2s8XtK — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) February 16, 2023

Police have taped off a small area behind a house.

Pittsburgh police say the incident is not necessarily considered suspicious at this time but they are waiting for more details from the county medical examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

