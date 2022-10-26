Body found in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood; police investigating as ‘suspicious’

Police are investigating after a body was found on a secluded road in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency units were called to 800 block of Aisbett Way around 12 p.m. for reports of a deceased male.

The victim’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office, Pittsburgh police said.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. Pittsburgh police said the incident is being investigated as suspicious.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

