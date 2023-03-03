Wichita Falls Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found at Plum Lake on the city's north side.

No caption

A fisherman found the body Friday morning and notified police. The small lake is located near the city's softball complex. Detectives and crime technicians were on the scene. Investigators think the death was natural and not the result of foul play.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the name of the dead person has not been released and the discovery is considered an isolated incident.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Body found at Plum Lake