Body found as police investigated shots into multiple homes and vehicles, CMPD says

A report of gunshots in a northeast Charlotte apartment community led police to a body and a lot of bullet holes in homes and vehicles, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The discovery was made around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive, CMPD said in a news release. The site is in the Vista Villa apartments, just off The Plaza.

“Officers located a male victim in life-threatening condition suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” officials said.

“Medic transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation revealed several dwellings and vehicles were shot into but no other victims were struck.”

The identity of the victim has not been released and police have not said if there is a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Tips can also be offered anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

