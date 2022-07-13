Body found in pond leads cops to car submerged with 3 kids inside, Indiana police say

The bodies of a man and three young children were discovered in a pond near the last known location of a missing family, Indiana police say.

Police have not confirmed the identification of the bodies, but they are believed to be of Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids — Kyran Holland, 1; Kyannah Holland, 2; and Kyle Moorman II, 5.

They had last been seen on Wednesday, July 6, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. They went missing when the father took the children fishing, which he often does, family told WTHR.

The search took officers to a pond in the south side of Indianapolis, where they were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, for reports of a possible dead person in the water, police said.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, and as crews searched the water, a black Saab vehicle was found underwater, according to police. When the vehicle was pulled from the water, the bodies of three young kids were found inside, police said.

Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey said early Wednesday morning they could not confirm the bodies were of Kyle Moorman and his children, but added “all signs point to (it being) them.”

The vehicle removed from the water matches the description of what Moorman was driving when he disappeared, Bailey said.

Causes of death have not been confirmed.

“Regardless of circumstances, we know a man and three young kids are dead tonight,” Bailey said. “We don’t know why and we don’t know how. In these circumstances, our rational brains want to know why and how something like this could happen. These are (questions) we may not ever have the answers to. But I guarantee you, the detectives that are working behind me will do everything they can to provide answers to this family and our community.

Police said officers searched the area earlier in the week on foot and with drones but did not find the missing family.

Family members were offering a $10,000 reward earlier in the week with information that led to the discovery of the dad and children, WXIN reported.

“He did not fight this hard to get full custody of these babies for something to happen to them,” Kyle’s mother, Natasha Hayes, told WISH on Monday before the discovery of the bodies. “This is totally out of character. Something’s not right. Something’s wrong. I really feel in my gut.”

