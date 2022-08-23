Body found in pond near Harrison Bridge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A person going to fish at the pond just north and west of the Harrison Bridge off of River Road saw a body in the water and reported it about 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, West Lafayette police said.

When first responders got to the pond, they confirmed the man was dead. They then waited while the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office drone mapped the area around the pond. The deputy coroners then did their scene investigation before divers pulled the body from the pond just before noon.

Asked if the drone images showed anything out of the ordinary, Tippecanoe County sheriff's Capt. Rob Hainje said the pictures will have to be downloaded and enlarged before they know what might be captured in those images.

Asked about the death investigation, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said the dead person was a man. She did not have any identification to release, and she noted that the man's autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The convergence of police cars from several agencies caused some alarm to some residents of the adjacent apartment complex north of the pond.

Sydney Beechboard of Noblesville was trying to see through the overgrown weeds and trees on the pond's north shore on the southside of her apartment complex. Beechboard learning there's a body in the pond adjacent to her apartment was disconcerting.

“I’m new to Lafayette," she said. "I just started my PhD program here, so I’m not familiar with the area.

“It definitely makes me feel a little unsafe that there’s a body that’s been found right next to where I live, right where I walk to class. It’s concerning.”

Beechboard also expressed sympathies for the family of the person in the pond.

Shikhar Kaneskar, a Purdue University student from India, was waiting at the apartment complex for the bus to take him to campus.

“That’s really scary," Kaneskar said when informed that police found a body, but they did not know yet if it was crime.

"I saw a lot of police vehicle and didn’t know what was happening,” he said, noting he lives near the retention pond and has only been in West Lafayette for about two months. “Quite alarming.”

Police have indicated they know very little about the body, how it got into the pond or the circumstances of the death.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Body found in pond near Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette